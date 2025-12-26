Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barnes was a very late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. In his most recent outing, Barnes put up 27 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes. The Raptors are already shorthanded for Friday, so the team will likely use a committee approach to soak up Barnes' minutes if he can't go.
