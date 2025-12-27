Raptors' Scottie Barnes: Returns Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes (hip) returned to Friday's game against the Wizards with 11:22 remaining in the fourth quarter, per the broadcast.
Barnes limped to the locker room in the third quarter while holding his left hip but has since been cleared to return. The star forward appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after checking back in.
