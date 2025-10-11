Raptors' Ulrich Chomche: Doesn't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chomche did not play during Friday's exhibition win over the Celtics.
Chomche has been inactive for the three preseason games with an undisclosed injury. His next chance to play will come Sunday in Washington.
