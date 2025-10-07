Chomche (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Chomche missed training camp and will remain sidelined to start the preseason due to an undisclosed injury. The big man spent most of the 2024-25 season in the G League, making seven brief NBA appearances with the Raptors before suffering an MCL tear in his right knee Feb. 19. His next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday against the Kings.