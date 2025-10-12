Raptors' Ulrich Chomche: Out again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chomche (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Wizards, according to Raptors reporter Vivek Jacob.
Chomche will miss his fourth straight exhibition for an undisclosed reason. His next chance to play comes in Wednesday's exhibition against Boston.
