Edwards produced 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals in 17 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 win over Austin.

Edwards scored all 10 of his points in the first half and took just one shot in six minutes of playing time after halftime. He came off the bench in both of the last two games after starting in 15 of his first 16 appearances.