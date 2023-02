Edwards logged 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes during the Herd's 123-122 win at Texas on Friday.

Despite his inefficient scoring, Edwards still logged at least 10 points and was one of three Herd players (Alize Johnson and Jontay Porter the other two) able to record a double-digit tally of rebounds Friday.