Edwards amassed 30 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 39 minutes in Sunday's 142-96 loss in Sioux Falls.

Edwards carried Wisconsin's offense in Sunday's blowout and was the only player on the team to make more than half his shots. The big offensive performance brought his season average up to 14.9 points per contests. He's a perfect 16-for-16 from the free-throw line this year.