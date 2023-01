Edwards logged 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 40 minutes during the Herd's 135-126 loss to Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Edwards is averaging 13.4 points across his nine games as a member of the G League's Wisconsin Herd. However, he is not expected to frequently score a lot unless scoring options like Lindell Wigginton (undisclosed) and Jontay Porter (undisclosed) continue sitting out.