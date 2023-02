Edwards logged 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wisconsin's 144-133 loss to Windy City on Friday.

Edwards has been a regular part of Wisconsin's starting lineup since the second half of January. Currently, he is averaging 14.3 points on a 41.4 field goal percentage, 34.8 from three.