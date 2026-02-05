Rockets' Alperen Sengun: Ejected after double tech
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sengun was ejected in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Sengun was hit with two technical fouls after arguing a non-foul call midway through the fourth quarter. He'll end his night with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes. Clint Capela should see more minutes down the stretch in Sengun's absence.
