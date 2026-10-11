Sengun (rest) isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Sengun recorded 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and three blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over Dallas but will take a seat Sunday. Sengun is coming off another impressive year, averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game across 72 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. However, the star center shot just 69.1 percent from the charity stripe and 30.5 percent from downtown. He's been focused on improving in those areas this offseason, and an uptick in efficiency would be a significant step toward becoming a more well-rounded player.