Sengun accumulated 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 129-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

Sengun came off the bench for the second game in a row and played even better than in the season opener, posting a double-double and showing efficiency as a scorer. Shockingly, Bruno Fernando has started the first two games of the season, but he suffered a knee injury and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to start against the Bucks on Saturday. Thus, it seems likely that Sengun will experience an uptick in minutes and a bigger role, something that would undoubtedly please fantasy managers who trusted in the 20-year-old across different formats.