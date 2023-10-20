Brooks is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets reports.
The Rockets are throwing their projected Opening Night lineup on the court for the preseason finale. Brooks has shot the ball poorly through three exhibitions, hitting 30.8 percent from the field.
