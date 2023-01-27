Christopher will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Christopher will step into the first unit for the first time this season with Kevin Porter (foot) and Eric Gordon (knee) sidelined Thursday. Christopher has split time between the NBA and the G League this season and despite the starting spot, should not be expected to handle a massive workload. In his last seven games, the second-year guard has averaged 5.1 points across 12.2 minutes.