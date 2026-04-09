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Rockets' Josh Okogie: Entering starting lineup
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1 min read
Okogie is starting Thursday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Okogie will draw a rare start Thursday with the Rockets electing to shake up the first unit. Reed Sheppard will shift to a bench role as a result of the lineup change.
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