Rockets' Kevin Durant: Nets 31 points with three blocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant compiled 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two turnovers in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 139-121 victory over the Raptors.
Durant has been cruising along with top-40 value to open the year behind averages of 27.5 points per game on 52.2 percent shooting to go with 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 triples, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 turnovers per contest. He's one of the most efficient scorers ever to do it and is showing no signs of slowing down in his age-37 season.
