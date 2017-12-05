Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Questionable against Utah
Anderson (back) is still questionable to play Thursday against the Jazz despite participating in practice Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Anderson exited Sunday's game with back tightness and was unable to return. His participation in practice is a great sign about how he's dealing with the pain in his back. If he's unable to play Thursday, Luc Mbah a Moute will likely draw the start and see an increased role during Anderson's absence.
