Washington racked up 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Washington drew a second straight start in Jalen Green's (groin) absence and submitted another quality performance. He's totaled 25 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals over those two games, but he's gone 8-for-22 from the field and 5-for-13 from deep. Despite the inefficient shooting, Washington has been a solid streaming option for anyone who opted to scoop him up following Green's injury, and those fantasy managers should continue to leave Washington in their lineups until Green is cleared to return.