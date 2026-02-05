Washington (hamstring) played the final 8:07 of Wednesday's 124-91 loss to the Cavaliers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one turnover.

Washington's garbage-time cameo marked the two-way player's first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since Jan. 24, as he had been managing a sore right hamstring. The 24-year-old point guard appears likely to stick around with L.A. in the short term as an insurance option in the backcourt but could head to the G League once the newly acquired Darius Garland (toe) is deemed ready to make his Clippers debut.