TyTy Washington: Waived by LAC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Clippers waived Washington on Saturday.
Washington will likely suit up for the G League's San Diego Clippers after being waived. The 23-year-old guard played in 16 regular-season games with the Suns during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.2 points across 7.4 minutes per game.
