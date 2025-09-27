default-cbs-image
The Clippers waived Washington on Saturday.

Washington will likely suit up for the G League's San Diego Clippers after being waived. The 23-year-old guard played in 16 regular-season games with the Suns during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.2 points across 7.4 minutes per game.

