Thompson registered 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes of Thursday's 118-109 win over Mexico City.

Thompson was crashing the boards Thursday and tallied a new season high with nine, coming up just shy of his first double-double. In 20 appearances, Thompson has averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds across 24.7 minutes.