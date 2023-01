Thompson registered eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes of Thursday's 126-103 loss to Santa Cruz.

Thompson put together a strong outing despite the blowout loss, logging a team-high three steals while also leading Sioux Falls in plus/minus with -2. in six appearances, Thompson has averaged 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 21.4 minutes.