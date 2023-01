Thompson accrued two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT), three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in 19 minutes of Saturday's 99-95 loss to the G League Clippers.

Thompson was solid in his first game action this season, tying for a team-high in plus/minus with nine. Thompson may struggle to land a consistent role in the rotation considering the return of Marcus Garrett and the Skyforce's strong wing depth.