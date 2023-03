McDermott tallied 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 win over Windy City.

McDermott has had inconsistent production off the bench this year, but he's now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game this season.