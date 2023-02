McDermott (knee) recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 129-99 win over the Squadron.

McDermott missed the Hustle's last game due to right knee soreness, but he was back in action following a one-game absence. He's now averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game during the regular season.