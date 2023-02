McDermott generated nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 win over the Blue.

McDermott came off the bench once again Wednesday and was held to a single-digit scoring total for the fourth time in his last five appearances. He's now averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game this season.