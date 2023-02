McDermott compiled eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 123-97 win over the G League Ignite.

McDermott came off the bench during Friday's victory, but he was relatively efficient with his limited opportunities. However, he's now been held to single-digit scoring totals in five of his last seven appearances.