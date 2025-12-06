Vassell generated 28 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes of Friday's 130-117 loss to Cleveland.

Vassell tied his season high with seven three-pointers, a record he set Nov. 28 against Denver. After topping 20 points just once in his first 16 appearances this season, Vassell has cleared the 20-point threshold in four of his last six outings. During that six-game stretch, Vassell is averaging 22.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from three-point range.