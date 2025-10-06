Vassell (ankle/undisclosed) won't play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.

Vassell was sidelined to end the 2024-25 campaign due to an ankle injury, but it's unclear why he won't play in Monday's exhibition. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Miami. The Spurs will also be without De'Aaron Fox (hamstring), Stephon Castle (undisclosed) and Dylan Harper (thumb).