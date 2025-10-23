Vassell supplied 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 victory over the Mavericks.

Vassell put up a solid two-way performance, helping the Spurs to a comfortable victory. While much of the preseason focus has been on Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, Vassell played a key role on both ends of the floor, something he should continue to do, even once the roster is healthy. Typically available later in drafts, he could end up being a nice value pick this season, assuming he can stay on the court.