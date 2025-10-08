default-cbs-image
Vassell (rest) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Monday's preseason contest against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Vassell is ready to make his first appearance of the preseason. The 2020 first-rounder will likely see most of his action in the first half before giving way to the likes of Carter Bryant, Julian Champagnie and Lindy Waters in the second half.

