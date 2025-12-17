Harper registered 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to New York.

Harper led the Spurs with 21 points, although his peripheral numbers were underwhelming, to say the least. While the offensive output was certainly encouraging, the playing time was perhaps a bigger takeaway. The 28 minutes were the most he has played since returning from injury and a promising sign that his role could indeed be significant, despite the healthy roster. He is worth grabbing in standard leagues where available, just in case he can maintain standard league production.