Harper contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), one rebound and six assists across 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 126-119 victory over the Grizzlies.

The second overall pick in the 2025 Draft missed most of November with a calf strain, but Harper's now scored in double digits in three straight games, helping to take on some of the scoring load in place of Stephon Castle (hip). Over those three contests, Harper's averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in just 18.7 minutes with the second unit while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor.