Harper posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 victory over Orlando.

The 28 minutes of court time represented Harper's largest workload since Jan. 2, and the teenage rookie delivered strong overall numbers. The extra opportunity came while Stephon Castle (thigh) was sidelined, but Harper has been showing signs of growth even in his usual role. He's scored at least 15 points in three straight games and four of the last seven, averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 21.6 minutes over that latter stretch while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor.