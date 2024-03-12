Johnson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to a stomach illness, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson is in danger of missing the second night of a back-to-back set after posting 16 points (5-12 FG) and six rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's loss to Golden State. While Johnson may be sidelined, Victor Wembanyama (ankle) and Devin Vassell (hip) are good to go after recently missing time.