Spurs' Stephon Castle: Questionable decision-making

Castle closed with 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 105-104 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Castle was benched down the stretch, although he did return to the court for the final few plays. Despite solid production, Castle's performance was littered with lapses in judgment, primarily on the offensive end. On more than one occasion, he appeared to attack the basket without knowing what he was going to do. Both he and Victor Wembanyama were guilty of making errors, highlighting the fact that San Antonio is significantly outmatched when it comes to experience. Now trailing the series 2-0, Castle and his teammates will be looking to turn things around when the two teams meet again in New York on Monday.