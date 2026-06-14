Spurs' Stephon Castle: Goes missing in Game 5 loss

Castle registered six points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Castle was nowhere to be seen, particularly on the offensive end, where he scored a career playoff-low six points. It highlighted the fact that San Antonio was running with a highly inexperienced lineup, although one that will certainly be better for the loss. It was an unfortunate end to what was a dynamic postseason for the sophomore, averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers through 23 appearances.