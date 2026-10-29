Castle supplied 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime win over the Jazz.

Castle delivered a well-rounded performance, finishing two assists shy of a double-double while contributing three combined steals and blocks. The second-year guard played 38 minutes and continued to showcase his versatility as a scorer, facilitator and defender. His ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a valuable fantasy option even when his scoring output is modest.