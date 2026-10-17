The Spurs exercised the team option on Castle for the 2027-28 season Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

In an unsurprising move, San Antonio picked up Castle's team option for the 2027-28 season. After that time, he will be a restricted free agent. However, there's a good chance both sides will agree on an extension before it gets to that point, though it can't happen until next offseason. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick has appeared in 149 regular-season games for the Spurs since entering the NBA, averaging 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.2 minutes per contest. Castle's three-point shooting needs some work, but he makes up for it with all-around contributions on both sides of the ball.