Castle ended with 24 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Victor Wembanyama shooting 1-for-13 from the field and finishing with only 12 points, Castle took over as the top option offensively for the Spurs. However, his efforts weren't enough, as San Antonio couldn't earn the win to begin the year. The 2024 No. 4 overall pick finished the 2025-26 campaign by averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals, all career highs, across 30.0 minutes per contest in 68 regular-season games. Castle is expected to have an even better season, and while his 12 attempts from deep Tuesday were considerably higher than usual, an improved three-point shot could help him earn a spot on the All-Star team for the first time in his career.