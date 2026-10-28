Castle totaled 15 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-103 win over the Kings.

Castle has not been shy from beyond the arc this season, as he's attempted a career-high 9.3 three-pointers through four outings so far. He's converting them at a career-best clip (37.8 percent), too, making 3.5 triples a night to go along with 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.2 minutes. Castle's ability to stuff the stat sheet, coupled with his improved outside shooting, is a great sign for fantasy managers going forward.