Beal (back) went through a workout ahead of Tuesday's In-Season Tournament game, and there's optimism the shooting guard could return to the Suns' starting lineup next week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on FanDuel TV.

In his report Tuesday, Charania mentioned that Beal continues to make progress, and if that trend continues over the next 7-to-10 days, he'll be on track to suit up for the first time since Nov. 12. Beal missed the first seven games of the season due to back spasms and returned for a three-game stretch in mid-November before being shut down again. He missed his 11th straight game Tuesday and will likely be sidelined for at least a few more contests, but Beal's return to action appears to be on the horizon. In the meantime, Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen should continue playing prominent roles.