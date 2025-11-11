Beal (hip) is out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Beal was initially added to the injury report because of left hip soreness, and the team announced about 90 minutes before tipoff that he'll be sidelined for Monday's clash. John Collins will enter the starting lineup in Beal's absence. Coach Tyronn Lue noted in his pre-game presser that there is concern about this being a multi-game injury for Beal, per Joey Linn of SI.com, so his status for Wednesday is murky at best.