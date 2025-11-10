Clippers' Bradley Beal: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beal is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to left hip soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Beal exited Saturday's loss to the Suns due to left hip soreness, though he was able to finish the game. If the veteran guard is ultimately ruled out for Monday's contest, Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Christie are candidates for increased playing time.
