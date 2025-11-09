default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Beal (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Suns, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Beal exited the game with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter due to left hip soreness. If he's unable to return during the second half, Cam Christie and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

More News