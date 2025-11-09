Clippers' Bradley Beal: Questionable to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beal (hip) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Suns, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Beal exited the game with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter due to left hip soreness. If he's unable to return during the second half, Cam Christie and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
More News
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Can't find shooting touch Thursday•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Will have restrictions once again•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Available vs. Phoenix•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Could sit Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Bradley Beal: Limited output in return•