Beal (back) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal missed Tuesday's opener with back soreness and is on his way to a second straight absence. With Devin Booker (left foot soreness) also doubtful, the Phoenix backcourt could be left to Grayson Allen, Jordan Goodwin, Eric Gordon and Saben Lee on Thursday.