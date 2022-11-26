Payne racked up 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Pistons.

Payne continues to deliver in the absence of Chris Paul (heel), putting forth his first double-double of the season Friday. Over the past two weeks, Payne is putting up healthy averages of 17.2 points, 7.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 triples. As soon as Paul returns to the lineup, Payne will likely shift back to the bench but until that time, continue rolling along with his quality guard production.