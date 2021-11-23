Payne finished Monday's 115-111 victory over the Spurs with 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Monday's effort marked Payne's second-highest point total of the season. Payne's usage directly correlates with Chris Paul in the second unit, a rotation that typically occurs in the middle of the first quarter. Due to the late surge by the Spurs, Paul remained to close out the game, but you will typically see Payne clean up at point guard if the contest is well in hand.