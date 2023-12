Eubanks won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Eubanks enjoyed a two-game stint in the starting lineup due to the absence of Jusuf Nurkic. However, with Nurkic back in action, Eubanks will return to his typical reserve role. In his last 13 games, Eubanks is averaging 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds across 15.5 minutes.